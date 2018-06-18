Maharashtra government sanctions fund to renovate police quarters in Sewri, Kalachowkie

Mumbai: The state government has sanctioned funds which amounts to more than Rs 2 crore for the repairs and renovation work of the police quarters situated in areas of Sewri and Kalachowkie. The funds have been sanctioned for the renovation of eight residential quarters for Police Sub Inspector (PSI) , 60 for the police constables along with 98 police quarters located in Kalachowkie and three buildings in Sewri.

These buildings have been in a dilapidated condition for the past 10 years. “There were no proper repair works being conducted on the building. Hence, it became difficult for the police officials to reside in that building during the on-going monsoon,” said an official.

This is for the first time, the state government has made available such huge amount of funds for the benefit of police officials. “The repair works for eight PSI quarters, 60 police constable quarters and 98 police quarters in Kalachowkie were sanctioned for Rs 55 lakh, Rs 1.25 crore and Rs 1.57 crore. The repair works for three buildings located in Sewri were sanctioned for Rs 55 lakh, Rs 2 crore, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 2.10 crore,” stated a release by state government.

Initially only 30 percent of the funds were available to begin the repair works of the police colonies. “During the period of non availability of funds, the contractor P R Construction Limited Company was able to successfully complete at least 70 per cent repair works using modern technology of ‘Micro Concrete’,” added an official.

Due to this, there was a relief to several police families as the dilapidated buildings were undergoing repair works under the contractor. Apart from areas of Kalachowkie and Sewri, there are police colonies also in areas of Mahim, Worli, Santacruz and Naigaon.