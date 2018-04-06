Maharashtra government plans to appoint franchisee for power distribution in Mumbra-Malegaon

Mumbai: The energy ministry of state government is set to privatise power distribution in more three cities including Mumbra-Kalwa, Malegaon and Akola. Three major players including Adani Transmission, Calcutta Electric Supply Company (CESC) and Torrent Power are interested in take over power distribution system in these cities. The bid process is in pipeline and is expected to be finalise by the end of June.

Earlier, the state government has privatise power distribution in Bhiwandi and Nagpur. Torrent is the company which is handling power distribution system since a decade. According to Arvind Singh, principale secretary, power department, Jalgaon and Aurangabad are the two other cities where the ministry has plan to privatise power distribution. “However, due to agitation by the unions of employees in Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation (Mahadiscom), the plan is set aside,” said Singh.

Mumbra-Kausa and Malegaon are the cities known for heavy recovery losses which are more than 50 percent and 43 percent respectively. “Proposal for Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa were initially floated in 2010, but none of the bidders could agree to most of the terms. Now, three big companies have shown interest even though the record of Mumbra and Malegaon is worst,” said Singh.

Currently the distribution franchisee model in Maharashtra is successfully operating in certain parts of Bhiwandi by Torrent Power while Essesl Utilities-owned SND Ltd takes care of distribution franchisee for Nagpur city in three divisions of Gandhibagh, Civil lines and Mahal division.

But, apart from Nagpur and Bhiwandi, the experience of Maharashtra has been bitter, which explains why the state is coming out with expression of interest (EOIs) after a long gap. The energy department has combined Mumbra and Kalwa circle for the franchisee. The bidders have hope the loss in Mumbra will be recovered from Kalwa where the recovery is quite better than Mumbra.