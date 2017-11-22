Maharashtra government okays PMMVY scheme that will benefit 8 lakh pregnant women

Mumbai: Aiming to provide financial aid to pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and newborn babies across the state, the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday approved the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY). The scheme will benefit 8 lakh pregnant women. The scheme will cost the state exchequer Rs 140 crore as 40% of share is from the state, while the Union government will bear the other 60% of the cost.

The scheme aims to provde pregnant and breastfeeding mothers financial aid of Rs 5,000 in three phases. There is no financial criteria to be a beneficiary. However, pregnant women have to register themselves at government hospital and not private one. Also, they shouldn’t be government servants to avail the scheme. The centre has renamed the existing Indira Gandhi Matrutva Yojana to PMMVY with some modification. However, the old scheme was only for two districts while the new scheme will be implemented across the state.

Dr Deepak Sawant, public health minister said, “The aim of the scheme is to curb the mortality rate of pregnant, breastfeeding women and newborn babies in the state.” The government is expected 8 lakh beneficiaries across the state in a year. The scheme is only for the first child and will be applicable only those who would register with the Government organization and the amount of Rs 5000 will be deposited in beneficiaries bank account in three phases. According to the 2016-17 data, out of total 16.84 lakh pregnant women, 16.66 lakh gives birth to her child in hospital and remaining gets admitted in private hospital.