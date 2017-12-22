Maharashtra government may lodge FIR, if L&T has violated ULC Act

Nagpur: The state government assured in Assembly on Thursday that an First Information Report (FIR) against construction giants L&T would be filed if they were found to have violated rules of Urban Land Ceiling (ULC). Dr Ranjeet Patil, minister of state for urban development, assured that action would be taken within a week against the company on the basis of report submitted by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai suburban collector in case of violation of ULC Act.

Congress legislator Arif Mohammad Naseem Khan raised the issue in the lower house through a calling attention motion and alleged that L& T had violated an ULC Act. Khan said, “L& T company has given an undertaking to the government stating they would use land, ademeasuring 1.04 lakh meter which was declared surplus under the ULC Act, only for industrial purposes forever without change of user purpose.”

Khan further said, “The land was declared surplus as per the ULC Act and the government had started the process of acquisition. However, the company gave an understanding assuring that the land would be used for industrial purpose and they wouldn’t change the reservation even in future, which the company has breached.”

“The company has changed the use of land from industrial to residential and constructed two towers of 24 storeys each. The company has not even paid the premium of over Rs 1000 crore to the government,” he added.“The company has breached the terms and conditions. Hence, the government should seal both buildings and recover Rs 1000 crore plus and should file an FIR against the company and architect too,” he demanded.

Patil said, “It is a fact that the government had assured an inquiry into the matter and of taking action during the monsoon session. However, the state had asked the BMC and collector to submit their reports to the state and it will be received on December 5.”

“On the basis of report, the government will initiate action in the next seven days. If it is proved that the company is at fault, then an FIR will be filed against the company,” added the minister.

Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu, while supporting Khan, questioned, “Whether the government or BMC is delaying the action? The government should file an FIR and arrest whoever is responsible.”