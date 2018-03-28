Maharashtra government may bring law to check copying in exams: Vinod Tawde

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government said on Tuesday that it will consider bringing in a law to check copying by students during exams and will also take strict action against those who leak the question papers.

School education minister Vinod Tawde made an announcement to this effect in the Legislative Council while replying to a debate, initiated by Vikram Kale (NCP), on the spate of incidents of copying in the recently held exams of Classes 10 and 12 in the state.

The minister also warned of stringent action against the officials who change the designated examination centres at the last minute. The Maharashtra State Board every year conducts the exams of Classes 10 and 12, also referred to as the SSC and HSC examinations, respectively. This year, there have been several complaints of students copying during the exams and the leakage of question papers.