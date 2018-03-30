Maharashtra government inks MoU with RIL to reduce malnutrition

Mumbai: Maharashtra government signed a tripartite agreement with Reliance Foundation and Rajmata Jijau Mother-Child Health Nutrition Mission in order to tackle malnutrition among children in the state.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), earlier signed in 2015, was renewed on Thursday at Sahyadri guest house, in the presence of Pankaja Munde, Minister of Rural Development, Jagannatha Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Reliance Foundation.

“The encouraging results of the first phase has motivated the state government to expand the program in eight new districts with Reliance foundation as our knowledge partner. We want to ensure every child in anganwadis gets access to fresh fruits and vegetables across the state,” Munde said, speaking on the occasion.

The eight districts to be covered in the current MoU are Beed, Jalna, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Gondia, Solapur, Nandurbar and Chandrapur.