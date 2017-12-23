Maharashtra government has decided to give freedom fighter status for RSS sevaks on anvil

Nagpur: The state government has decide to give the status of ‘freedom fighter’ to Swayamsevaks – RSS volunteers — who were arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis made this announcement in the Assembly on Friday. “The proposal to give the status of ‘freedom fighter’ to those who were in jail during Emergency will be approved in the first cabinet meeting in the new year. We will also sanction pension to these ‘freedom fighters’,” said the chief minister.

The irony behind the announcement was not lost on political observers who pointed out that it is well documented that RSS had never participated in the freedom struggle against the British. So, to dub its volunteers as ‘freedom fighters’ for their ‘struggle’ during the Emergency was making a mockery of pre-1947 history.

The proposal to endow RSS cadres with the hallowed status of freedom fighter was touched upon by Eknath Khadse, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader. He said: “Emergency was almost like a freedom movement. People were fighting like soldiers for their fundamental rights and many had been jailed.’’

“The government should give these ‘Loktantra Senani’ the status of freedom fighters and sanction pension and all other facilities. These ‘senani’ were no less custodians of democracy, hence they should be rewarded appropriately,” he reasoned.

While replying to the BJP leader’s point of propriety, Fadnavis assured the House that the government has prepared a specific proposal on this issue. “There are 7-8 states in the country — such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh etcetera — which have already given status of freedom fighter to those who were imprisoned for 19 months without any reason during the Emergency. We have studied what facilities they have been provided and have prepared a similar proposal,” said Fadnavis.

Indira Gandhi had declared the Emergency for 21 months. Meanwhile, an RSS insider said, “RSS sewaks and Jan-sangh karyakarta did not fight against Emergency to get pension or status of a freedom fighter.” He add-ed that RSS had opposed the proposal two years back.