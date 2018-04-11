Maharashtra government disburses Rs 14,388 crore loan waiver to farmers but no district-wise input

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has disbursed Rs 14,388 crore to 46.52 lakh farmers as part of the loan waiver exercise but the government has no details about the district-wise disbursement of the waiver, which raises questions about the entire process.

This has been disclosed by the government in response to an RTI query from activist Anil Galgali. Galgali had sought details of the total number of farmers, the total number of approved and non-approved applications, banks’ names and the total amount disbursed — district-wise. But no such details, village-wise, are available in Vidarbha.

After such a huge disbursal, non-availability of district-wise and village-wise details is a major lapse on the part of the government says Galgali, adding that it has become impossible to verify whether funds have benefited genuine cases of farm distress. The government has itself closed the doors for the verification process, Galgali has stated in his letter to CM Devendra Fadnavis. He has demanded that the CM order preparation of a list of district- and village-wise beneficiaries under the scheme.

The RTI response shows that loan waiver applications were received under the scheme from 37 districts — 5659,159, in all. The highest number was received from Ahmednagar district — 334,920. Almost 14,800 applications have been classified as ‘others’. The number of applications from suburbs and Mumbai city are 1,620 and 23,715, respectively. A total of 1988, 234 accounts in nationalised banks were approved, and Rs 77,66,55,13,440.76 had been provided to these certified banks. These banks, in turn, disbursed Rs 75,89,98,20,857.28 from the amount received.