Maharashtra government disallows students from taking part in activities of tobacco companies

Mumbai: From now on, all students of government-run schools cannot take part in any activity sponsored or conducted by tobacco companies.

An advisory in this regard has been issued by the state Public Health Department and Additional Chief Secretary Dr Vijay Satbir Singh, who is also looking after the department, said the state government may soon disassociate itself from any sponsorships, donations or corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives offered by the tobacco companies. Dr. Singh said many cigarette manufacturing and tobacco companies engage in CSR activities in the fields of education, health and welfare programmes for women and sanitation in the state.

“These companies have equipped primary health centres and contributed to infrastructural support to government primary schools and anganwadis apart from distributing school bags to children,” the official said.

He said tobacco companies come up with innovative ideas to lure school children to participate in their programmes, however,”no school in Maharashtra is permitted to allow any of their students to participate in the activities sponsored by any firm or a subsidiary which promotes consumption of tobacco”.

The official also said all schools should not accept any kind of scholarships or prizes which are promoted by tobacco companies. “These steps are taken with an aim to restrict any direct and indirect promotions of tobacco brands by the state government,” he added.

Further, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) said it has requested all state government departments not to participate in any tobacco activities. “All heads of departments are requested not to indulge in direct or indirect or any kind of sponsorship or funding from any corporate or individual engaged in the tobacco trade,” a senior official of the directorate said.