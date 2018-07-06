Mumbai: The Opposition has the right to hold the governing legislators and leaders accountable and ask for their resignation, which is a tradition in politics, said Nationalist Congress Party leader, Ajit Pawar. However on Thursday, when the opposition demanded the resignation of ruling party members, instead the governing members and most of all, chairperson of the house demanded the resignation of the opposition members. “This is a blot on democracy,” said Pawar.

The subject of CIDCO land scam was raised in the assembly, with the members of the opposition parties stepping up the demand for the resignation of Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. This led to pandemonium as the members of the ruling alliance shouted against this move and in turn demanded the resignation of the opposition members. This led to adjournment for the day.

Pawar took stern objection to the stand taken by the members of the ruling party, mainly Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena. Pawar gave a few lessons on democracy to these members. “The current environment prevailing is such, the ruling party members do not want the opposition party leaders to question firstly. On top if in convenient questions are asked, the ruling party wrongly demands our resignation. This is not in keeping with the principles of democracy,” said Pawar.