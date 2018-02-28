Maharashtra government covers way for redevelopment of old MHADA buildings

Mumbai: The state government has paved the way for redevelopment of two out of the total 25 dilapidated Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) buildings.

The proposal for redevelopment of these buildings were pending with MHADA since the past one year. The government is set to give clearance to these redevelopment projects in phase wise. There are at least 56 MHADA housing colonies in city and suburbs. Most of these colonies are over 30-year-old and are in dilapidated condition owing to its ill-maintenance.

“Most of these structures have cracks on them and are in immediate need of structural audit. The state government has made changes in the Development Control Regulations (33) clause. This amendment has assured a flat measuring 376 square meters to the residents,” said a MHADA official. The city developers have held a series of meetings with the concerned housing societies to chalk out plans for their redevelopment of these housing societies after the amendment in redevelopment policy. Due to overwhelming response to the new policy, at least 25 applications seeking redevelopment have been already received.