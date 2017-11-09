Maharashtra government considering to provide 1 kg tur dal per month to ration card holders

Mumbai: Maharashtra is considering the proposal to provide 1 kg of tur dal per month to every ration card holder in the state, to ensure destocking of the pulse which the state had procured in the last kharif season under the Minimum Support Price scheme, a government release said.

Additionally, the state is also planning to supply tur dal to some of its own establishments such as Tribal Development Department, Department of Women and Child Development, Department of Home Affairs, and Department of Food and Civil Supplies, the release said, citing Subhash Deshmukh, the state’s cooperative and marketing minister. The concerned departments have been asked to prepare proposals stipulating their requirement of tur under various welfare schemes, it said.

The state had purchased over 570,000 tn tur last season, which may face deterioration in quality. Also, the government needs to offload these stocks to accommodate new kharif crops being procured.If the stock is offered in the open market, it has the potential to drag prices lower, which are already 20% below the minimum support price. Hence,the state is making efforts to absorb as much as supply possible within the government departments.