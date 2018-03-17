Maharashtra government collects Rs 14,047 crores as Profession Tax in last 7 years

Mumbai: The Profession Tax (PT) collect is done through the Sales Tax department in Maharashtra. In the past 7 years government has collected Rs 14047 crores as Profession Tax, this was revealed in a response to an RTI query filed by RTI Activist Anil Galgali, but in a shocking response the department has further informed that they have no information about where has the funds collected as Profession Tax was utilised. RTI activist Anil Galgali, had sought info from the Finance department of the State govt about the details of collection of the PT by it.

The Finance dept in its response informed Galgali that, the PT collection was done through the Sales Tax department and in the past 7 years it has collected Rs 14047 crores from the professional’s working in Maharashtra. Galgali had further sought info about the deployment of the funds collected through Profession Tax. In its response, the Finance dept informed that, the tax collected is deposited in the consolidated fund and hence it is not possible to provide info on which area was the collected fund utilised.

In a statement expressed by Galgali, the Funds generated through Profession Tax should be utilised for the Employment Guarantee scheme instead of depositing in the consolidated funds, which is not proper. The government should make all the information on the issue public.