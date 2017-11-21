Maharashtra Government bans naming liquor shops after deities, historical figures and forts

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has decided to ban the naming of liquor shops, beer bars, and permit rooms after deities, historical figures, and forts across the state. The officials said that the excise department will soon issue a notice in this matter.

This issue was raised in March in the Legislative Council through a calling attention motion, demanding that a legal provision is made. “The excise minister has ordered to set up a committee under the chairmanship of the labour minister with members from the Legislative Council and officials from both the departments to take a decision on the issue,” said an official.

Officials said a meeting of the committee was held last week, in which the issue was discussed and a decision taken to ban naming of liquor-related shops and establishments after deities, historical figures, and forts. “We have made the provision in rules, which are being prepared by the labour department to keep the shops and establishment open for 24 hours,” Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil.

Officials from the labour department said that currently there’s no provision in the Shops and Establishment Act to ban wine shops, beer bars and permit rooms from being named after deities, historical figures and forts. “Recently, the state government has cleared an amendment in shops and establishment Act that allows to keep the shops open 24/7. The work of preparing the rules for it is going on and we have inserted a provision in it to prohibit the use of names of deities, historical figures and forts to liquor-related shops,” said an official.