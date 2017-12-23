Maharashtra government assures inquiry into illegal repair work at Manora MLA hostel

Nagpur: The state government has assured an inquiry will be conducted into the repair work process for Manora Hostel for legislators following corruption charges being levelled by legislators in the Assembly.

BJP legislator Charan Waghmare and Congress’ Virendra Jagtap raised the issue of money being paid for a repair work that was never undertaken at Manora Aamdar Niwaas, a residential facility for MLAs and MLCs in south Mumbai. and demanded an inquiry.

Waghmare claimed that he came to know that Rs 13 lakh had been spent on the repair of his room. “After I filed an RTI, it was revealed that about 30 rooms were there in the Manora which had shown to have been repaired and bills have beend cleared,” alleged the MLA.

Waghmare said he had written about this to CM Devendra Fadnavis in July, and the latter ordered an inquiry. “As per the preliminary probe by the public works department, its local staff sanctioned bills of repair work which was never undertaken. It is nothing but a fraud, and no legal action has been initiated so far,” he said.

While replying to the point of propriety, Chandrakant Patil, Public Works department minister said the inquiry will be conducted in this matter. “On the basis of primary inquiry report, the government has suepended two officials and one has been transferred. Now, the detail inquiry will be concucted by a separate PWD official and will take action if anyone found guilty,” said Patil.