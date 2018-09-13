Maharashtra government asks cops to develop emergency alert system for senior citizens

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has asked police to develop an internet and GPS based Emergency Alert System to help senior citizens in times of distress, an official said Thursday. The state Home department issued an advisory to this effect Monday asking police to implement a comprehensive policy for senior citizens.

Apart from an emergency alert mechanism that could render help to senior citizens by way of mobile alarms, internet or Global Positioning System, police have also been told to set in place a senior citizens’ helpline in all districts and commissionerates, the official added. Senior citizens will be able to contact the helpline to get help in case of medical or other types of emergencies, the official said.

The advisory also instructed police to take up cases concerning senior citizens on priority and resolve them immediately. “Police have been told to create a jurisdiction-wise list of senior citizens staying alone. Police personnel will periodically visit such homes along with social workers to provide help,” he said. A nodal officer should be appointed in each district, commissionerates and state police headquarters to help resolve problems concerning senior citizens, the advisory instructed.