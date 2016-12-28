Maharashtra Government appoints Rohit Deo as new Advocate General

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government’s cabinet on Tuesday appointed Rohit Deo as the State’s Advocate General (AG). This appointment by the government comes after being pulled up several times by the Bombay High Court.

Deo, who was earlier appointed as Associate AG was given an additional charge of Acting AG after the resignation of his predecessor Shreehari Aney in March, this year.

Interestingly, Deo’s elevation to AG has been done after he served as Acting AG for more than 200 days and also after appearing in major cases wherein an AG was supposed to address the court.

The post of AG was lying vacant since more than nine months after the resignation of former AG and senior counsel Aney, who had locked horns with the government. He had resigned after he had left the government red-faced in the HC over the Beef ban issue and also for advocating a separate statehood for Maratha and Vidharbha.

Even the Bombay HC had pulled up the government for sitting over the issue and being lethargic in appointing a new AG.

While speaking to The Free Press Journal, Deo said, “I am glad that my name has been selected for this post which has too much of responsibility. It is also a fact that since I have been working as Acting AG, I am aware of the work and would probably not find any difficulty in executing the duties.”

It must be noted that Deo, who comes from Nagpur is the only advocate who was appointed last year as the Associate AG to Aney. This appointment (Associate AG) was not made since last seven years.

Going by the history till now, none of the AGs since 2014 has served for a longer term and it would be pertinent to see till what period Deo serves as the AG. Before him, Sunil Manohar was appointed as

the A-G in November 2014 but he resigned in June 2015 after which Additional Solitcitor General (ASG) Anil Singh was given additional charge of AG till October 2015, the month in which Aney was appointed.

Upon learning about the cabinet’s decision to recommend Deo’s name for elevation as AG, Congress MLC Sanjay Dutt reacted in a series of tweets and questioned the appointment.

In his tweets, Dutt said, “Even as Maharashtra government concedes my demand and finally appoints AG, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis needs to answer why he waited for nine months for appointing Acting AG as AG.”

“He (CM) speaks of good governance but his indecisiveness reflects lack of governance. If Acting AG only was to be made the AG, why did the government waited for 280 days? The CM owes apology to the people of Maharashtra,” Dutt further tweeted.