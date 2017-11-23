Maharashtra: Goverdhan Eco Village gets award for environment conservation

Thane, The Govardhan Eco Village, set up by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Palghar district, has won an award for its contribution in preserving the environment.

It received the Acqa Congress award, instituted by Aqua Foundation Group in the category of ‘green housing-social sector’ in New Delhi earlier this month, a release issued by ISCKON said.

The village, at Wada taluka, is located 108 kms north of Mumbai at the foothills of the Sahyadri mountains. The Aqua Foundation every year honours an individual or an organisation who have made a mark in their respective fields of expertise or those who have made a significant contribution towards humanity, the release said.

Govardhan Eco Village is a farm community and retreat centre spread over a scenic landscape of 100 acres at Galtare in Wada taluka, it said. Since its inception in 2003, the Govardhan Eco Village has made steady progress in organic farming, cow protection, rural education, rural development, alternative energy, eco-friendly constructions and sustainable living, the release added.