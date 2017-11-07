Maharashtra: Girish Mahajan apologises for derogatory remarks against women

Mumbai: After facing an angry backlash from women’s rights activists and opposition parties, Girish Mahajan, Minister for Water Resources tendered an unconditional apology for his remarks suggesting that liquor brands be named after females to boost sales.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Mahajan clarified, “I attended Satpuda Sugar factory function at Shahada on Sunday. Someone raised the issue of liquor not being sold. There are some five to six brands in the state which are in demand. Keeping in line with the issue I casually spoke without realisation.”

Mahajan added, “It was a remark made in jest. I had no intentions of hurting the sentiments of women. I have made several thousands of speeches till now. I have never made such a thing, never spoke anything wrong. In that speech it was never my intention.”

The minister added, “Now I have offered to tender my apology. This is an inadvertent mistake. Hence, I express my apology. If anyone is hurt, then I offer my apology. If someone has said that I must have by now come back to my senses, then let me tell all that I have no addiction. I do not even have tea. On the contrary I hold medical camps for treatment and with a aim to keep people away from addiction of tobacco and other addictions.”

Mahajan further stated that in his entire life so far he has never had liquor. “In every speech of mine I have spoken about liquor ban, Gutkha ban. I reiterate that I have respect for women. I spoke in jest as plea was that liquor was not being sold. This is enough for now. I publicly apologise and also apologise to all women.” The minister had suggested that liquor brands be given female names in order to boost sales. The remarks had evoked widespread condemnation all over the state.

“As I was discussing the mill’s issues with the management, I came to know that liquor sales are not picking up. I visited some of the major producers of liquor brands having names such as ‘Bhingri’, ‘Bobby’ and ‘Julie’, whereas this mill’s brand name is ‘Maharaja’. how will it work. I suggest you change the name to ‘Maharani’, and see how sales shoot up. This is happening everywhere. Even (chewing) tobacco brand names are like that, for example ‘Kamal’, ‘Vimal’, ‘Suman’ and so on.” – Girish Mahajan, Minister for Water Resources

Shiv Sena slams BJP minister

Taking a swipe at the Maharashtra government, the Shiv Sena on Monday said it was sensitising people about the ill-effects of alcohol consumption while its minister suggested that feminine brand names would boost liquor sales. The NDA constituent said it was shocking that a minister made such comments when women in the state had been holding regular protests against the sale of liquor. The ruling alliance partner said it was thankful to the Maharashtra government for not having a ministry for cemetery. If Mahajan headed such a ministry, he might have issued an advisory to increase deaths to boost the sale of items required for last rites, the Sena quipped in an editorial in ‘Saamana’.

Police Complaint registered

A police complaint has been filed against minister Girish Mahajan over his remarks suggesting that using feminine brand names could boost liquor sale. The complaint was filed against the minister by Shramik Elgaar, an unorganised sector labour union, president and activist Paromita Goswami at the Mul police station in Chandrapur district on Sunday. Goswami said the minister has “insulted” women by suggesting that giving feminine names to brands would boost the sales of liquor. The activist said she would file a complaint against the minister with the state governor for his removal from the post. She also demanded a statement in this regard from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Did Minister drink four bottles of ‘Maharaja’? asks NAWAB MALIK

Reacting to the contoversy, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said, “The way the minister had made the remark makes me believe that he had consumed four bottles of maharaja (liquor) in the night.” He added that women should come out on the streets to fight this mindset. “I think the minister is a habitual drinker and we appeal all the women in Maharashtra to come out and fight this kind of a mindset,” Malik said.