Maharashtra: Gastro cases in Aurangabad cantonment rise to 4000

Mumbai: The situation in Aurangabad cantonment is getting worse with more than 4000 cases of gastroenteritis having been detected in the last five days. The doctors say the drinking water at the cantonment is not safe since the cases are increasing day by day instead of decreasing.

The massive incidences of people suffering from gastroenteritis started on November 12 and till now more than 1000 people are on saline. “Some of the patients are been treated, but around 1500 patients are being given saline as their health condition is getting deteriorating on daily basis,” said doctor.

Cantonment is becoming the hub of gastroenteritis diseases, as the residential and doctors are claiming the water supplied in the cantonment is not safe for drinking. “The cases at the cantonment increasing due to contaminated water, due to which people are kept on saline,” said a doctor.

The cantonment is situated on the outskirts of the city and all the required medicines are supplied to the 18 thousand people living in the cantonment. “All the basic need are provided by the army officers for the treatment of patients suffering from gastro and are admitted to the hospital for treatment,” said an official. Meanwhile, local health authorities have swung into action by providing additional staff to the cantonment council hospital.