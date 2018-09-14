Maharashtra: Former MP Nana Patole appointed chief of Kisan Khet Mazdoor Congress

Mumbai: Former MP Nana Patole, who had resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress earlier this year, was Friday appointed the chairman of the Kisan Khet Mazdoor Congress. The announcement about Patole’s appointment was made by All India Congress Committee general secretary Ashok Gehlot. “Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Ex-MP Nana Patole as chairman, Kisan Khet Mazdoor Congress of the AICC with immediate effect,” Gehlot’s statement read. Patole is currently vice president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Patole was elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket from Bhandara-Gondiya in 2014 defeating NCP heavyweight and former Union Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel. Patole, however, quit the ruling party in December last year accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of failing to address issues of farmers. He joined the Congress in January this year. Patole told PTI Friday said that the post he has been appointed to is an important one in the party and earlier incumbents included senior leaders like Rajesh Pilot and Balram Jakhar.

“For the first time, it (chairmanship) has gone to Maharashtra. The organisation’s chief automatically becomes member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC),” he said. He added that the Kisan Khet Mazdoor Congress raises agricultural issues and helps the party formulate policies on them.