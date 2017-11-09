Maharashtra: Five, including woman, arrested for baby theft in Yavatmal

Mumbai: Five persons, including a hospital staffer and a woman, were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in theft of a two-day-old child from a government-run rural hospital in Yavatmal district, police said.

The arrests were made within seven hours of the theft coming to light in the district in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, they said. The incident occurred at Rural Hospital in Wani, from where a two-day-old child, a boy, was stolen by unidentified persons, an official said.

The woman who delivered the child in the hospital onSunday found him missing at around 1.30 am on Wednesday. On not finding her baby in the hospital, she approached the Wani police station and lodged a complaint, he said. Police interrogated hospital staffers after which it came to light that one of them Ganesh Waghmare (32) and another person, Srikant Kuralkar (26), had stolen the child. Police nabbed Waghmare, Kuralkar and on the basis of information provided by them, they reached Ramesh Kumbharkar (42), the main accused who runs a food stall in the area, he said.