In an unfortunate incident, fire broke out in Maharashtra on Friday. The fire broke out in the Mumbra area of Thane district. A total of 3-5 godowns were gutted in fire at Acchar Gali, near Sagar Hotel in Mumbra.

Many people were rescued from the site. Two fire engines and 2 water tankers were sent to the spot and firefighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited.