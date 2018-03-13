Maharashtra Farmers’ Protests: This is how farmers covered the journey of 180 kms

Around 25,000 farmers today set out for Mumbai from Nashik in northern Maharashtra as part of a “long march” protest organised by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) for a complete loan waiver and other demands. The farmers from districts of Thane and Palghar on way to Mumbai are expected to join the march later.

Addressing a huge gathering of farmers at the CBS chowk in central Nashik this evening, farmer leaders announced they would ‘gherao’ the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai, a distance of 180 kms from Nashik, for resolution of their issues.

Agriculturists have been demanding a complete waiver of loans and electricity bills apart from implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. “We also want the state government to refrain from forceful acquisition of farm lands in the name of development projects like Super Highway and Bullet Train,” AIKS Secretary Raju Desle said while addresing the farmers.

Timeline of events:

Farmers gather in huge numbers at CBS bus stand in Nashik on March 6

March 6 evening: Valdevi River to Raigad Nagar – 20kms

March 7 noon: Reach Khambale near Igatpuri- less than 10 kms

Same evening: Reached Ghatandevi near Kasara Ghat – 17 kms

March 8th Noon: Reach Kasara, Sai Dham ground – 20kms

Evening at Kalam Reached village near Shahapur- 20 kms

March 9th Noon: Reached Shahapur near Vasindh Gaon-20kms

March 9th evening: Reached Valkas Padha near Bhatsa River- 20 kms

March 10th Noon: Reached Sonale near Bhiwandi- 20 kms

March 10th evening: Arrived at Anand Nagar near Thane- 17 kms

March 11th noon: Arrived at Godrej near Vikhroli- 10kms

March 11th evening: Reached Somaiya College ground in Sion- 6.2kms

March 12th morning: Reached Azad Maidan at 5 am – 23 kms

March 12th noon: A delegation visits Vidhan Bhavan