Maharashtra Farmers’ Protests: Farmers storm maximum city, Maha govt brought to its kness; see Photos

On Monday, clearly rattled by the agitation, the State Government gave an assurance to the farmers in writing that the demand for ownership rights to forest patches would be addressed within six months. These forest patches are mostly cultivated by tribals.

In fast paced developments, the agitation leaders, too, wasted no time in withdrawing their agitation; apparently they have been placated for some time. It is understood that they had threatened to go on a hunger fast if the assurance was not given to them in writing.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, too, used his persuasive skills to the hilt in talking the tribal farmers into withdrawing their agitation. Chandrakant Patil, minister for revenue, later read out the charter of demands, which had been accepted by the government, to the agitating farmers camping at Azad Maidan. The agitation had created quite an uproar in Maharashtra and to the credit of farmers, the protest remained peaceful and non-violent.

(Photo credit: BL Soni & Bhushan Koyande)