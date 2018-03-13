Maharashtra Farmers’ Protests: BMC provides water, toilets, ambulances and doctors to farmers

Mumbai: The BMC provided water, ambulance and toilet facility to the farmers who have come from Nashik to Mumbai for two days between March 11 and 12.

The facilities provided are as follows :

60 seats of mobile toilets, four at Azad Maidan and two at Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road been provided by BMC

Seven water tankers stationed at Azad Maidan, four water tankers for drinking water and three tankers for toilet facility.

Also, all pay and use toilets near Azad Maidan and Mantralaya instructed to give free services for two days

Two mobile ambulances stationed at Azad Maidan for medical assistance

20 sweepers for sweeping and maintain cleanliness in and around the Azad Maidan premises

Many ailing farmers were treated at JJ Hospital and many doctors attended to them at Azad Maidan also.