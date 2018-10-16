Maharashtra: Farmers need doorstep delivery of relief, not liquor, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Taking a dig at the state government’s refusal to allow doorstep delivery of liquor purchased online, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday remarked, instead of doorstep delivery of liquor, farmers reeling under drought need doorstep delivery of relief.

Thackeray also took potshots at the declining law and order situation in the state through his party mouthpiece Saamna, after a Sena legislator was attacked in Mumbai on Saturday night.

“Online sale and doorstep delivery of liquor does not suit our culture. But, what would one do if the rulers are least bothered about following our culture,” Thackeray wondered and advised the state government it would be better off ensuring doorstep relief for those combatting drought.

“The situation in Marathwada is grim. The ministers are touring the area. When their reports are filed, the state will go to the centre, demanding relief. All those who are out there don’t need liquor. They need relief at their doorstep,” Thackeray said in a statement released here.

Thackeray was reacting to a news report published two days ago that the state government was contemplating permitting online sale and doorstep delivery of liquor. However, Excise Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has denied any such proposal being under consideration.

Earlier in the state, Thackeray had lashed out at the state government over the declining law and order situation in the state after Tukaram Kate, a Sena legislator from Mankhurd in East Mumbai was attacked on October 13. There had also been an incident of firing in the flower market at Dadar the previous day.

“It is ironic our police can unearth a plan to attack the Prime Minister. They can unearth ‘bombs’ from Hindutva workers’ homes. But, they are unable to stumble on an impending attack on an MLA or that on a person on a crowded road in broad daylight,” the editorial said. While referring to allegations that the legislator was attacked by a metro rail contractor, the editorial said,”With the backing of the bigwigs in the government, the contractors have gone berserk.”