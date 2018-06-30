Maharashtra: Farmer’s body warn to stop supply of milk to Mumbai if demands not met

A farmer’s leader has warned to stop milk supply from July 16, if the demand of farmers were not met. The farmers in the dairy sector had earlier demanded to provide subsidy but the Maharashtra government failed to do so, on which Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader and MP Raju Shetti on Friday has warned to go on strike.

According to Indian Express, Shetti demanded Rs 5 per litre as the subsidy for dairy farmers to help them tide over the present rise in prices. “The subsidy should be given for a few months till the crisis is over. In case the government failed to adhere to our request, we would stop the supply of milk to Mumbai from July 16,” said Shetti. Mumbai gets its milk supply from Kolhapur and Sangli districts, where Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana has a strong presence, so if the state government doesn’t take the warning seriously then Mumbaikar will have to wake up every morning without milk.