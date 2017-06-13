Maharashtra farmers are a divided lot

Nashik/Mumbai: Sunday’s surprise and sudden announcement by the state government of a debt relief has divided the farming community. A section of the farmers are now saying that they have been fooled by the clever juggling of words by the government negotiators. On Monday, they hinted of another strike if there is no course correction.

Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat said that the words tatwataha (principle) and sarsakat (without any discrimination) used in the government announcement were misleading.

“We feel this is the same package announced by the CM along with Jayaji Suryawanshi last week and very few farmers would stand to gain from the package because of the use of the word nikash (conditions). We are waiting for the GR after which we’ll decide on our future course of action,” he told Free Press Journal.