Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde proposes new course at Mumbai University

Mumbai: Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde on Sunday proposed starting a jewellery designing course in Mumbai University. Tawde was speaking at the 11th convocation ceremony of IIGJ, an educational project of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

“The convocation of Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery was an enlightening experience that opens the potential into the diamond industry that requires trained Human Resource,” Tawde said. “The state government will soon undertake the process of starting a jewellery designing degree course at Mumbai University,” he added. He further said the Gems and Jewellery fraternity should evolve its own local relevance courses for graduate students and avoid copying the syllabus from overseas institutions. “Create an authentic syllabus and undertake degree courses with local relevance,” he added.

Meanwhile, taking the first step towards revoking reservations in promotions, the education department on Friday issued a government resolution (GR) stating that 20 officials are being reverted to their earlier positions. Nine of the officials designated as education officers will now be restored as deputy education officers while the rest—deputy directors, project officers and joint secretary assistant commissioners (tribal) —will be demoted by a rank each. All the 20 officials were given temporary promotions. The GR comes close on the heels of a Bombay high court order terming reservations in promotions as illegal and unconstitutional.