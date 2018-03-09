Maharashtra Economic Survey: Government hides growth in irrigation potential created

Mumbai: The government left the practice to mention percent of irrigation potential created in previous year after High Court slammed the government over claims of irrigation. Instead the economic survey reports stated the aim to bring one lakh hectare land under irrigation per year from previous 50,000 hectares land.

During Con1gress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) regime, the percent of irrigation created shown in economic survey report brought the NCP in trouble as the report had stated only 1.5 per cent irrigation achieved after spending alleged Rs 70,000 crore by water resource ministry controlled by NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare. Public Interest Litigation is filed in Bombay high court over the irrigation claims.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, minister for finance and planning said, after High Court decision, the state has stopped to mention figures of irrigation potential achieved. “Instead of giving percent of land brought under irrigation, we have focused on achieving the speed of one lakh hectare land to bring under irrigation every year. During past five years, only 50,000 hectares land was brought under irrigation every year,” said Mungantiwar.

According to the report, 3,910 major, minor and medium projects were either completed or ongoing as on June 30, 2017. By June 2016, 49.62 lakh hectare land brought under irrigation through these projects. Whereas 25.25 lakh hectare land brough under irrigation through canal and 14.22 lakh hectare land was brought under irrigation through wells in command area.

‘Under the Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan, aiming to make Maharashtra ‘drought-free by 2019’, 5291 villages were selected in 2016-17. Rs 2175 crore were spent over 1,51,103 works and 5,89,759 thousand cubic metres (TCM) water storage was created, the report has stated.