Maharashtra Economic Survey: Economic growth rate falls to 7.3 from 10 per cent

Mumbai: Poor rainfall, declined crop production, stress on state economy due to burden of loan waiver and seventh pay commission are the factors which will reduce the growth rate of economy from 10 percent in 2016-17 to 7.3 percent in 2017-18. Though the burden of debt crossed Rs. 4 lakh crore, the finance minister says it is under control.

Expressing concern over the downfall in growth rate in agriculture sector, Sudhir Mungantiwar, minister for finance and planning, said, “The rainfall received was only 84.3 per cent and more than half the state was under drought. It has reduced in crop production and hence, the expected growth rate in agriculture sector fall down from 22 percent in 2016-2017 to minus 8.3 in 2017-18.”

During 2016-17, the agriculture production was higher on account of good rains. Though the share of ‘agriculture and allied activities’ sector was 26.2 per cent in the annual credit plan of the state worth Rs 2.91 lakh crore, poor rainfall washed out the expected growth rate due to decrease in Kharif and Rabi crops.

In reply on whether the loan waiver scheme worth Rs. 32,020 crore and the burden of Rs. 21500 crore from proposed implementation of seventh pay commission affected on state economy, the minister disagreed with it and said, in fact revenue receipts has shown increase of 17.8 percent than the previous year of 2016-17.

“Revenue deficit is more than that of revenue receipts. 41 percent of the total income spent on salaries and pensions. So there is need to control on other than salary expenses, as achieved by the neighbouring states,” he said.

The economic survey report is expected growth rate in real estate sector by 10.3 per cent in 2017-18 which is 1.3 percent higher than previous year, manufacturing and mining sector is expected to show slowdown.

The minister, while claiming there is no need to worry about slowdown in economic growth, said, growth of economy in developed countries like United States of America, Japan, France, Germany and China are between 1,7 to 2.2 percent. He said, the state has burden of debt of Rs 4,13,044 crore over its exchequer, but it is under control and under norms of the ratio.