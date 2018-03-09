Maharashtra Economic Survey: Agriculture sector growth rate to be negative at -8.3 per cent this year

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Economic Survey report, which was tabled in the Legislative Assembly by Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday, makes dismal reading as far as the agriculture sector is concerned.

It is an open secret that the State is grappling with an agrarian crisis for the last two years. But the disturbing news is that the growth rate of agriculture and allied sectors is expected to be negative at -8.3 per cent this year. In statistical terms, production of cereals will fall by 39 per cent, pulses by 4 per cent and oilseeds by 73 per cent. However, sugarcane production is expected to increase by 25 per cent over that in the previous year.

The crisis has aggravated owing to less rain — (84.3 per cent of the normal rain) — as compared to that last year. Out of 355 talukas, 147 received deficient rainfall. As against this, during 2016-17, agricultural production was higher on account of good rain, which was 94.9 per cent of the normal monsoon. To aggravate matters, unseasonal hailstorm had damaged the crop in several parts. There is already considerable distress among the farmers due to ham handed loan waivers.

According to Sudhir Mungantiwar, “There is a big challenge before the state in the agricultural sector. The per hectare production needs to be enhanced, which means the ensuing Budget — to be tabled on Friday — will be agro-centric.’’ Even fishing and marine inland production has dipped. In 2016-2017, it was 4.63 lakh metric tonnes, which has nose-dived to 3.50 lakh MT.

The Opposition has alleged that the negative farm growth rate was an indication of the failed policies of Fadnavis government. “PM Narendra Modi as well as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have been stress-ing on doubling farm income by 2022. The negative growth shows their failure in addressing the issues of farmers,” alleged former CM and Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan.The state economy is expected to grow by 7.3 per cent during FY 2017-18 over the previous year. However, even this growth is against the projected figure of 10 per cent during 2016-17.

The ‘Industry’ and ‘Services’ sectors are expected to grow at 6.5 per cent and 9.7 per cent, respectively. The survey also claims that the state generated employment of 12.67 lakh. Redemption lies in the fact that Maharashtra’s per capita income is expected to touch Rs 1,80,596; it was pegged at Rs 1,65,491 in 2016-2017. But social indicators are not too cheerful: Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are all ahead of Maharashtra in availability of drinking water. Likewise, in latrine facilities, Maharashtra is behind Kerala and Gujarat.

Alarmingly, the child sex ratio too has decreased. In 2001, the child sex ratio was 913:1000, in 2011, it had diminished to 894:1000. The finance minister admitted that various sectors need to be given a push. “We agree Maharashtra needs to catch up in irrigation, agriculture, infrastructure, sex ratio, health and education,” said Mungantiwar.

But there were some laudable initiatives: Maharashtra is the first state to have a separate policy for women entrepreneurs. The state also implemented 348 reforms for putting in place simpler, speedy and hassle-free regulations for business. The state has been ranked number one in the country in ‘ease of doing business,’ by Asian Competitiveness Institute of Singapore. As per the report of Niti Ayog, Maharashtra is leading among all states with its share of 11 per cent expenditure on infrastructure projects.