Maharashtra: Durgesh Bokde accused in kidnapping & murder case commits suicide

Nagpur: Durgesh Bokde, an accused in a kidnapping and murder case, allegedly committed suicide at a hotel in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday, the city police said. Bokde had been absconding after the murder of Rahul Agrekar (37), son of a city-based lottery wholesaler.

While the police arrested his accomplice Pankaj Harode from Kolkata on Wednesday, Bokde had managed to give them the slip. He was found to have hanged himself at a lodge in Raipur, police said. According to the police, Bokde and Harode had planned to kidnap the victim’s brother for ransom. When it didn’t work out, they kidnapped Rahul Agrekar, and killed him on November 21.