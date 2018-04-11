Maharashtra: DMER taps students of Nashik University to pledge for organ donation

Mumbai: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) is spreading awareness among university students for organ and tissue donations if, accidentally, their brain is dead. As a part of its pilot project called ‘university students organ donation campaign’, the DMER has sent ‘organ donation pledge forms’ to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik and the forms will be distributed among the principals of colleges coming under MUHS.

“We have been reaching out to several people to educate them about the importance of organ donation for the last 20 years. Now, as a part of pilot project, we are trying to educate and reel-in young students for which we have talked to MUHS that has agreed to support our ambitious campaign to rope in students to donate their organs,” Dr. Pravin Shingare, the Director of DMER told the Free Press Journal.

The students will have to fill up their particulars like name, father’s name, age, address, contact number, etc and at last they have to undersign a statement saying ‘I am voluntarily donating my organs if accidentally my brain is dead.’ “If a student agrees to donate organ in the pledge form, a message will be imprinted on their identity cards saying ‘I am an organ donor’ and that statement on the identity card will be considered as a valid statement to donate organ if, accidentally, the student is brain dead,” Dr. Shingare said.

The DMER claims to have statistics in which majority of brain dead victims are either college students. “So it was important for us to spread awareness among students to donate their organs if their brain is somehow dead. The organs and tissues of youngsters are recommended for transplant,” he said.

Soon, the DMER will also organise a workshop for students who did not undersign the pledge form to donate their organs. “In the workshop, the students will be made aware about the importance of donating organs,” he added. The DMER hopes that more and more students would join the campaign as people are now aware about the importance of organ donations. In every city, the zonal organ transplant committee helps the needy patient waiting for organs.

“Now the concept of ‘Green Corridor’ to help organ transplant is spread across Maharashtra. We reach out to every needy waiting recipient in Mumbai, Nagpur, Latur, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, and other places with fair distribution of organs as per government guidelines,” Dr. Shingare said.