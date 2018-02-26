Maharashtra: Dhananjay Munde says count-down of BJP govt has finally began

Mumbai: In a sharp attack on Devendra Fadnavis led Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government, Dhanajay Munde, Leader of Opposition in legislative council claimed, the countdown of the Fadnavis government has began and opposition party members will expose failure of the state government during budget session. In a joint meeting of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the strategy of the floor management was discussed on the evening of the session.

Munde targeted the government over the death of a farmer who consumed poison at the state secretariat to protest alleged injustice in a grant of compensation for land acquisition. “Farmers like Dharma Patil are ending their lives, but the administration is least bothered about farmers’ plight. The count-down for this government has started,” Munde said. The Congress, NCP and other opposition parties boycotted the customary tea party organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government on the eve of the Budget session of the state legislature. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly said the opposition boycotted the tea party to protest the government’s “failure on several fronts”.

Talking about the issues on which the opposition will try and corner the government, he said, “The BJP-Shiv Sena government failed miserably to attract investment during its ‘Make In Maharashtra’ drive held two years ago. We want a white paper on it, and we will continue to press the demand during the session which starts today.” “This govt continues to lie about the investment the state has attracted and its job creation record,” Vikhe Patil said.