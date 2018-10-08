Maharashtra: Dentist kills self in Pune hospital

Pune: A 63-year-old dentist allegedly committed suicide Monday by hanging himself on the premises of a private hospital here, the police said. The deceased Dr Shashikant Bam was working as a senior consultant dentist in Poona Hospital. Dr Bam allegedly hanged himself in the recess room meant for doctors this morning.

“He was found hanging to the ceiling of the room by the hospital staff,” a police official said. Police have found a suicide note purportedly written by Dr Bam in which he had stated that nobody should be held responsible for his act, he said. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, the official added.