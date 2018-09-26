Maharashtra degree college teachers go on indefinite strike for various demands

Mumbai: Around 20,000 teachers of degree colleges across Maharashtra began an indefinite strike from Tuesday for various demands. The Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (MFUCTO) held a meeting with School and Higher Education Minister Vinod Tawde.

“The meeting was fruitful and we have agreed to share details of assurances with the members of the MFUCTO. We are hopeful that they will take the right decision,” Tawde said in a statement issued this evening. The decision on continuation of the strike is likely Wednesday, as the state government has assured the union of sharing minutes of the meeting. However, MFUCTO president Dr.Tapati Mukhopadhyay remained non-committal when asked about the outcome of the meeting with Tawde.

“Once we get the minutes of today’s meeting, we will hold a detailed discussion with our members across the state, and then decide the future course of action,” she said. Mukhopadhyay said the minister assured them of pay as per the Seventh Pay Commission along with the employees of the state government. “However, we are not directly employed by the state government. The minister also said that the final decision regarding the same will be taken after holding talks with state finance ministry,” Mukhopadhyay said. She said the MFUCTO raised issues of filing up vacant posts. The strike will continue across the state until this demand is met, she added.