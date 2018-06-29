Maharashtra Cyber department blocks 29 websites for pirated content

Almost 29 websites with pirated content were blocked by the Maharashtra Cyber Digital Crime Unit (MCDCU). The MCDCU has also sent a complaint report to pull down 100 more websites.

Brijesh Singh, special inspector general of police, state cyber told Hindustan Times, “These websites used to provide illegal content of Indian movies and TV shows, across multiple content owners, within few hours of official release. They also cause revenue loss to the government eventually resulting in loss of employment.”

These 29 websites had a user traffic of 88.56 million every month, which caused loss of Rs 100 crore to the entertainment industry. The MCDCU comprises 12 people including six from the entertainment industry and six from the Maharashtra police, headed by a police inspector. An official from the MCDCU has also said that it’s difficult tracing people running these websites.