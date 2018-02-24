Maharashtra Crime: Police arrest 17-year-old girl for torturing minor boy, burning his private parts

Police have booked a 17-year-old girl for torturing and sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy in Kolhapur. The girl has been taken into custody.

According to a report in Asian Age, the girl is a school dropout and stays with her parents at Tarabai Park in Kolhapur. She had been sexually abusing the boy for quite sometime. She also physically and verbally abused the boy regularly and would also burn the boy’s private parts with an iron.

Sanjay More, police inspector, Shahupuri Police Station told Asian Age, “The boy resides with his mother in a slum in this area. He and other kids from the locality would play around the girl’s house. She then started to take care of him and he started living in her house for the past one year. As the boy’s mother is underprivileged, she allowed him to stay at the girl’s house. But as soon she started to sexually abuse him regularly, the mother contacted a children’s helpline.”

An NGO then approached the police. The boy initially was too disturbed to open up, but after giving counselling and treatment, he now has started speaking. The police are trying to get more information as to why the girl was abusing him. The police have taken the girl into custody and she has been booked under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The girl will be sent to a juvenile home.