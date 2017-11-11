Maharashtra: Court awards death sentence to three accused involved in the 2014 Loni Mawala gangrape case

Ahmednagar: A court in Ahmednagar awarded the death sentence to three accused involved in the 2014 Loni Mawala gangrape and murder case. Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam had demanded the death sentence for Santosh Lonkar (35), Mangesh Lonkar (30) and Dattatreya Shinde (27). The court termed it as a rarest of rare case and awarded the capital punishment.

On August 22, 2014; the three convicts kidnapped a minor in the Loni Mawala area of Ahmednagar district. She was a student of IX th standard and was going to meet her grandfather at the time of the incident. The rapists gang raped and murdered her. The girl’s body was found on the side of a road with several knife wounds. Police arrested one of the accused the next day. Post interrogation, two more accused were also arrested. A charge sheet was filed on November 18, 2014.