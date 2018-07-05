Maharashtra Council pays tributes to former minister Pandurang Fundkar

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned on the first day of the monsoon session on Wednesday after paying tributes to former agriculture minister Pandurang Fundkar who died recently.

Fundkar, the senior BJP leader, died on May 31 after suffering from cardiac arrest. As the Council’s proceedings began for the day, Leader of the House Chandrakant Patil said Fundkar’s death was a huge loss for the party. Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde said his death was a loss for farmers in the state.

“Fundkar had always fought for the rights of farmers and worked for them,” he noted.

MLCs Neelam Gorhe and Diwakar Raote (Shiv Sena), Manikrao Thakre (Congress) and several other legislators also recalled the works of the late BJP leader.