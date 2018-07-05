Maharashtra Council adjourned for the day amid protests over compensation to farmers for pest attack

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Legislative Council witnessed noisy protests today by the NCP members over the issue of compensation to farmers for pest attack on crops following which the House was adjourned for the day.

As soon as Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar called for the Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde (NCP) demanded a discussion on compensation to cotton farmers who had faced losses due to the ‘pink bollworm’ (a pest) attack on their crops. The chairman said the discussion would be taken up after the Question Hour. However, Munde termed it as a “serious and important issue” and demanded that it be taken up on priority.

The NCP members started raising slogans against the BJP-led state government and trooped into the well of the House. The chairman then adjourned the House for 30 minutes. Later, when the House reassembled, Munde again demanded an urgent discussion on the issue.

The NCP legislators, led by Munde, continued to raise slogans against the state government and stalled the House proceedings. The Chair then again adjourned the House for half-an-hour.

When the House proceedings resumed after the second adjournment, the NCP members continued with their noisy protests over the demand for a discussion on compensation to cotton farmers. Amid the din, the Chair adjourned the House for the day.