Maharashtra cop dies while trying to stop a truck for checking

Mumbai: A 50-year-old Highway Police head constable today died while trying to stop a container truck to check it on the Chalisgaon-Aurangabad road near Jalgaon today, officials said.

“Head constable Anil Shishode was trying to stop a container truck for checking but its driver couldn’t bring the vehicle to halt in time and dashed into Shishode. He died instantly,” Jalgaon SP Dattatray Karale told PTI.

“The incident took place at around 9am today. The driver tried to flee the scene but was caught by police present at the spot. He has been arrested under relevant sections of the IPC for causing death due to negligence and driving rashly,” an official said.