Maharashtra: Congress to join NCP’s morcha to Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan, instead of holding separate morcha

Mumbai: Despite being aware about the Nationalist Congress Party’s poor existence in the Vidarbha region, Congress on Tuesday withdrew its pre-decided schedule to hold the Akrosh Rally in Marathwada and Vidarbha region. Instead of holding a separate march at the Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan on December 13, the Congress will join NCP’s morcha on December 12.

As a result of lack of proper communication between state leaders of the Congress and NCP, both have decided to hold protest marches at Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan during the winter session. The aim of both opposition parties is to protest against the failure of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena and raise a voice against anti-farmer policies. NCP’s march was scheduled for December 11 whereas the Congress’ was scheduled for December 13.

In a joint meeting of the Congress and NCP on Tuesday, it was decided to hold a combined morcha. “The combined morcha would be more successful and historic as supporters of both parties would join it and would put pressure on the government,” said Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, leader of opposition in state legislative assembly.

Sunil Tatkre, state president of NCP, said, “We have decided to postpone our morcha by a day and Congress has preponed it by a day. Now the morcha will be held on December 12.” Manikrao Thakre, Congress leader and vice-chairman of Upper House said, “We are anticipating that the NCP would be busy with celebrating the birthday of party chief Sharad Pawar on December 12. Hence, we have decided to hold a protest on December 13.”