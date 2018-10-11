Maharashtra Congress to hold review meeting on drought-like situation

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Thursday decided to convene a meeting to review drought-like situation in the state on October 13. The meeting will take place in Aurangabad on Saturday, the MPCC said in a statement.

The party has invited all leaders from Western Maharashtra, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra and elected representatives from Marathwada region for the meeting. The meeting will be attended by the party’s state unit chief Ashok Chavan, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, senior leaders including Prithviraj Chavan, Manikrao Thakre, Balasaheb Thorat and Harshwardhan Patil.

The meeting will take stock of the prevailing drought-like situation in the state and steps to be taken to tide over the problem, it said. “A review of all promises made by the BJP-Shiv Sena government to farmers and their implementation will also be carried out,” the statement added.

The party accused the state government of being apathetic towards the condition of farmers and resorting to delay tactics in declaring scarcity in the state. “The party has planned to conduct a tour of the state to give a message to farmers that it stood by them in their hour of crisis,” the statement added.