Maharashtra Congress protests against petrol, diesel prices

Mumbai/Thane: As petrol hovered just below Rs 92 a litre and diesel touched Rs 80.53, the Maharashtra Congress on Monday said the fuels have now become befitting gifts for weddings. State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, along with Thane District Congress chief Manoj Shinde and many others, also performed a solemn “shraddha” of cans of petrol and diesel, and US Dollar on the first day of “Pitrupaksh”.

In Mumbai, city party President Sanjay Nirupam termed the latest fuel price index as a “Black Day” in the state’s history with petrol in 13 cities breaching the Rs 90/litre-mark. “States like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan and others have already reduced taxes on fuel. Why can’t Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis follow suit and reduce people’s misery,” Nirupam said.