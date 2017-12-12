Maharashtra: Congress, NCP to blame for dismal state of farmers, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: After facing flak for delay in disbursing loan waiver amount to farmers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instead blamed Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for farmers’ suicides.

Fadnavis accused the Opposition of stalling the House over loan waiver and boll worms issue. The Upper House was adjourned thrice and Dhananjay Munde, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Marathi accused Fadnavis of the ‘farce’ he portrayed on this issue. The BJP legislators objected to the usage of this term and said Munde has been harsh. Before the Assembly and the Council House were assembled in the morning of the first day of the winter session at Nagpur, congress and NCP legislators hold separate meeting to formulate strategy of floor management.

Members of opposition parties staged a protest at the staircase of Vidhan Bhavan and shouted slogans against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance government. Opposition demanded to announce Rs. 25,000 per acre to cotton grower farmers affected by bollworms. As compared to the Lower House, Upper House was more aggressive. However, comment of LoP Munde created ruckus in the House and business of the House was stalled thrice.

While reading a letter of a farmer who described the loopholes in implementation and failure of the scheme, Munde used specific word against the chief minister which was objected by Girish Bapat, minister for parliamentary affairs. Other BJP leaders supported him and shouted slogans against Munde. The House was adjourned for three time and then for the whole day.

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, LoP in Assembly House demanded government should compensate Rs. 25000 per acre to the farmers affected by bollworms. “Fadnavis should give assurances in writing on stamp paper of Rs. 100,” Vikhe-Patil demanded.

In his reply, Fadnavis said he is ready to give the assurances on stamp paper of Rs 1,000. “These farmers will get direct benefit from the seed companies as it has been assured by them. The state will compensate from agriculture crop insurance policy. Also, they will also get government aid from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF),” said Fadnavis. He added the scheme will continue till the last farmer gets the compensation.