Maharashtra: Congress, NCP close ranks in by-poll

Mumbai: The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party have announced Dilip Mane as their unanimous choice for the sole by-election in the state legislative council slated for this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, from all accounts, is confused over its candidate. Narayan Rane, the chief of the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh, party loyalist Manoj Kotak and Madhav Bhandari are the three players in the ring; one of them will be nominated as party candidate. The party went into a late night huddle for a clarity on the prickly issue.

“The BJP has 138 votes, including its own 122 votes. In this situation, even if the Sena does not support Rane, he would win,” the BJP source claimed. But the CM may prefer either Kotak or Madhav Bhandari,” a BJP minister said.