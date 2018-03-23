Maharashtra: Congress MLA Nitesh Rane slams those who use vehicle stickers meant for legislators

Mumbai: Congress MLA in Maharashtra Nitesh Rane today said car stickers given to legislators were being misused by certain people and sought action against them.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, Rane said he found one such sticker on a car bearing registration number MH02 CL 6353 owned by one Bala Khopade, who, he said, was not a lawmaker.

“As per my knowledge, there is no legislator by such a name,” he said and demanded that Khopade be arrested.

The MLA from Kankavli was supported by Manisha Chaudhary (BJP) who said stickers meant for legislators’ vehicles were often found pasted on many private cars across the state.

Subhash Sabne, who was in the Chair, asked the government to inquire into the matter.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Rane said Khopade freely roams around in his SUV with the sticker meant for use only by legislators on their vehicles.

When asked about Khopade, Rane said, “His name had cropped in the Kamala Mills fire tragedy as he was one of the persons who helped the restaurants (gutted in the blaze) get all permissions (from the civic body).

“There should be some action against him as it is an offence to use stickers meant for legislators.”

He said Urban Development Minister Prakash Mehta assured him in the Assembly that the government will take action against people misusing these stickers.